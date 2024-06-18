Top 8 horror films on OTT that'll leave you shook
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 18, 2024
Bulbbul: A paranormal thriller that delves into a woman's metamorphosis into a monster.
Pari: A sinister horror tale about an enigmatic woman with a troubling background.
Stree: A horror-comedy in which a ghost kidnaps guys in a tiny village.
Train to Busan is a suspenseful train-based zombie apocalyptic thriller.
A terrifying horror movie called The Conjuring is based on actual paranormal investigators.
Chhorii: A chilling tale of a pregnant woman in a secluded village who faces paranormal threats.
Phone Bhoot is a comedy-horror film about ghostbusters who use mobile phones to talk to ghosts.
Munja: A terrifying horror story infused with regional legend.
