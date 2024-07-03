Top 8 Horror films on OTT with natural elements to scare the hell out of you

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2024

Chhori: Horror fans have responded favorably to its eerie story and social message.

Raaz: The eerie thrills of this venerable horror film series continue to make it popular.

1920: Still a fan favorite, it's renowned for its classic horror features and spine-chilling sequences.

Bulbul: A devoted following has been attracted to the gothic fable with feminist overtones.

Tumbbad: A beloved film, it's renowned for its breathtaking sights and compelling mythological terror.

Stree: It has become a cult favorite among viewers thanks to its blend of comedy and horror.

Pari: Its unorthodox approach to horror and spooky atmosphere have captured the attention of fans.

Vicky Kaushal's riveting performance in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship has had audiences on the edge of their seats.

