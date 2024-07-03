Top 8 Horror films on OTT with natural elements to scare the hell out of you
Chhori: Horror fans have responded favorably to its eerie story and social message.
Raaz: The eerie thrills of this venerable horror film series continue to make it popular.
1920: Still a fan favorite, it's renowned for its classic horror features and spine-chilling sequences.
Bulbul: A devoted following has been attracted to the gothic fable with feminist overtones.
Tumbbad: A beloved film, it's renowned for its breathtaking sights and compelling mythological terror.
Stree: It has become a cult favorite among viewers thanks to its blend of comedy and horror.
Pari: Its unorthodox approach to horror and spooky atmosphere have captured the attention of fans.
Vicky Kaushal's riveting performance in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship has had audiences on the edge of their seats.
