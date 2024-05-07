Top 8 horror films on YouTube for free

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

In the terrifying South Korean horror film The Mimic (2018), a family meets a mystery girl in the mountains who might not be who she seems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the 2016 horror anthology film Patient Seven, a psychiatrist speaks with six dangerous inmates at a mental health facility, each of whom has a terrifying backstory.

The Legend of Jack and Jill (2021) is a film which is worth watching. Its full of suspense..

Zombie Apocalypse :Redemption(2011): In a post-apocalyptic world where zombies have taken over, a group of survivors must struggle to find safety and survive.

Krampus (2016) is a horror-comedy set over the holidays that tells the story of a dysfunctional family that unintentionally calls upon the old Christmas demon Krampus.

The 2019 supernatural horror film The Devil Down the Street follows a young woman who unintentionally serves as a demonic entity's vessel.

Halloween H20: Twenty years after the events of the first movie, Laurie Strode must face her brother Michael Myers once more in this seventh episode of the Halloween franchise.

Hell House LLC (2015) is a horror film based on found footage that follows a group of friends as they establish a haunted house attraction in an abandoned hotel.

