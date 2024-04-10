Top 8 horror Korean dramas you can't miss to watch on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

Strangers from Hell: When a young man moves into a new apartment building, his new home becomes a nightmare because of the creepy neighbors and hidden mysteries.

White Christmas is a story about a group of kids who are trapped and being persecuted over winter break at an elite boarding school, exposing dark secrets and twisted desires.

The Ghost Detective: In order to unravel supernatural riddles, a woman who can battle spirits and a detective who can communicate with ghosts work together.

The Uncanny Counter: Demon hunters use their superhuman skills to pose as restaurant staff members in order to defend people from bad spirits.

In this horrific horror thriller, Sweet Home, residents of a dilapidated apartment complex must battle terrifying monsters bred from their worst nightmares.

The Cursed: In this enigmatic horror series, a journalist looks into the dark secrets of a wealthy family and their connections to paranormal activity.

Save Me: In order to free a friend from a perilous religious cult, friends must risk all to save their own, including manipulation and physical harm.

The Guest: In this engrossing supernatural thriller, a psychic, a priest, and a detective band together to combat evil spirits haunting their village.

