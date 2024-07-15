Top 8 horror webseries on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2024

The Haunting of Hill House - A family deals with scary incidents and eerie recollections from their childhood home.

Marianne When a well-known horror author goes back to her hometown, she finds that the terrible spirit she has written about is real.

Penny Dreadful (Amazon Prime): In Victorian London, iconic horror figures like Dracula and Frankenstein come together.

The Exorcist (Amazon Prime): A sequel to the classic horror movie that focuses on fresh instances of demonic possession.

The contemporary prequel to "Psycho," Bates Motel (Amazon Prime), delves on Norman Bates' mother-son bond.

A group of children in a small village come with supernatural creatures and covert government experiments in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

The Haunting of Bly Manor - In a haunted estate, two orphan children are under the care of a young governess.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A sinister retelling of the story of Sabrina the Teenage Witch that combines witchcraft and horror.

