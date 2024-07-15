Top 8 horror webseries on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 15, 2024
The Haunting of Hill House - A family deals with scary incidents and eerie recollections from their childhood home.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Marianne When a well-known horror author goes back to her hometown, she finds that the terrible spirit she has written about is real.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Penny Dreadful (Amazon Prime): In Victorian London, iconic horror figures like Dracula and Frankenstein come together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Exorcist (Amazon Prime): A sequel to the classic horror movie that focuses on fresh instances of demonic possession.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The contemporary prequel to "Psycho," Bates Motel (Amazon Prime), delves on Norman Bates' mother-son bond.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A group of children in a small village come with supernatural creatures and covert government experiments in the Netflix series Stranger Things.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Haunting of Bly Manor - In a haunted estate, two orphan children are under the care of a young governess.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A sinister retelling of the story of Sabrina the Teenage Witch that combines witchcraft and horror.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Isha Ambani's best looks from Anant, Radhika wedding festivities that you should copy too
Find Out More