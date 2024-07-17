Top 8 iconic roles of Priyanka Chopra to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 17, 2024
In the film "Fashion," Meghna Mathur plays a captivating character who experiences the dark side of the fashion industry while rising to popularity as a small-town girl.
Alex Parrish in "Quantico": Her breakout performance as an FBI recruit set up for terrorist activity on American television.
Roma: A thrilling role as an Interpol agent out to apprehend a legendary criminal in "Don" and "Don 2".
Kashi Bai in "Bajirao Mastani": A striking depiction of Peshwa Bajirao's loving first wife.
Jhilmil an autistic girl in "Barfi!", demonstrating her range as an actor.
Mary Kom in "Mary Kom": A biographical portrayal of the Indian boxing champion that showcases her metamorphosis on the body and mind.
Susanna from "7 Khoon Maaf" is a sinister, multifaceted character who gets married seven times, each of which ends in an unexplained death.
"Dil Dhadakne Do" has a subtle performance by Priyanka as Ayesha Mehra, who plays a lady bound in a troubled home.
