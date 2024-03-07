Top 8 Indian documentaries on Netflix and more OTT to give you goosebumps
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
House of Secrets: A compelling investigation into the murky secrets of a family and the solving of its enigmas.
A terrifying true crime documentary that explores the startling circumstances surrounding a family murder case is called American Murder: The Family Next Door.
Why Did You Kill Me? is an honest and moving account of a mother's use of social media to pursue justice for her daughter's death.
The Keepers is an investigative documentary that reveals the startling details of a murder that remains unsolved in a Catholic community for many years.
Ajay Devgn's film "Bhuj: The Pride of India '' tells the inspirational story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and his team's brave efforts to rebuild the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Aghori: Holy Men of the Dead offers an intriguing look into the mystical and mysterious culture of Indian Aghori sadhus.
The Great Hack is an enlightening documentary that explores the negative aspects of social media and breaches of user privacy.
Strong Island: An intimate and moving examination of how violence affects one American family and racial injustice.
