Top 8 Indian web series inspired by different web shows

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

Arya is a remake of a ditch show named Penoza which is quite famous.

Criminal Justice is copied from a show with the same name. You can watch this web series on Hotstar.

Rudra, which stars Ajay Devgn, is a remake of the show named Luther.

Quodo is the inspiration for the remake of Your Honor.

The Trial, which is very popular in India, is the remake of The Good Wife, an American political drama.

Duranga is a remake of a popular Kdrama, Flower of Evil.

Call my Agent is copied from a French series called Call my Agent.

The British crime thriller named The Night Manager is the inspiration for the Indian web series The Night Manager.

