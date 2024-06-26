Top 8 inspiring and motivating webshows on OTT for the ones who are losing hopes
| Jun 26, 2024
Aspirants: A trio of friends navigate the highs and lows of preparing for the UPSC exam.
TVF Pitchers: Four buddies who combined humor and determination resigned their professions to start a startup.
Kota Factory is a monochromatic narrative that follows an adolescent life in Kota, the center of IIT coaching.
Laakhon Mein Ek: In a harsh coaching center, an adolescent fights against social expectations.
Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare: A young man uses a falsehood about his powerful uncle to get by in life.
Operation MBBS: The turmoil and stress of medical school bring three first-year medical students together.
Panchayat: A city kid takes on the peculiarities and difficulties of rural life as a village secretary.
Selection Day: Two brothers, against the ambitions of their domineering father, aim to become famous cricket players.
