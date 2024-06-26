Top 8 inspiring and motivating webshows on OTT for the ones who are losing hopes

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2024

Aspirants: A trio of friends navigate the highs and lows of preparing for the UPSC exam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TVF Pitchers: Four buddies who combined humor and determination resigned their professions to start a startup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory is a monochromatic narrative that follows an adolescent life in Kota, the center of IIT coaching.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laakhon Mein Ek: In a harsh coaching center, an adolescent fights against social expectations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare: A young man uses a falsehood about his powerful uncle to get by in life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Operation MBBS: The turmoil and stress of medical school bring three first-year medical students together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchayat: A city kid takes on the peculiarities and difficulties of rural life as a village secretary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Selection Day: Two brothers, against the ambitions of their domineering father, aim to become famous cricket players.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Indian 2, Best of Indian patriotic movies to stream on OTT

 

 Find Out More