Top 8 inspiring films based on real life heroes available on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2024

Neerja: A biographical film about Neerja Bhanot, the chief purser who gave her life to keep her passengers safe during the terrorist takeover of Pan Am Flight 73.

Srikanth: Rajkummar Rao will play the lead role in a forthcoming historical movie about the life of Srikanth Bolla, an Indian industrialist who was born blind and founded Bollant Industries.

The biographical film 12th Fail is based on the real-life experiences of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer who overcame deception and poverty.

Maidaan: Starring Ajay Devgn, it tells the tale of one of the best Indian trainers ever and is a celebration of football.

A biographical film titled The Legend of Bhagat Singh tells the story of the revolutionary.

The historical drama film Sardar Udham tells the story of Udham Singh, a Punjabi freedom warrior who killed Michael O'Dwyer to exact revenge for the murder at Jallianwala Bagh.

Sarbjit: A biographical drama about Indian man Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of terrorism and spying and condemned to death by the Pakistani Supreme Court after serving 22 years in prison.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a motivational biographical film that follows Indian athlete Milkha Singh, also referred to as the Flying Sikh, on his amazing journey of resilience, sorrow, and victory.

