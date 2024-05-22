Top 8 intense films on forbidden love to burn your desire on Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 22, 2024
Titanic: A tragically doomed romance on a ship between a penniless artist and a privileged girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tale of a Cursed Prince and a Good-Hearted Village Girl is shown in the film Beauty and the Beast.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Idea of You: An intense, publically scrutinized brief romance erupted between a divorced mother and a considerably younger pop singer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Twilight: A dangerous and passionate supernatural relationship between a vampire and a mortal girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Romeo and Juliet (1968): A classic story of young lovers doomed to heartache because of their rival families.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her: An unexpected romance between a technologically sophisticated operating system and a lonely guy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Fault: An acrimonious love story involving step-siblings navigating secrets from the family and forbidden attraction.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A rich young woman and an attractive but impoverished boy have a passionate love affair that is tested by social expectations in The Notebook.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Maidaan on Prime Video, Top 10 biographical dramas that are a must watch on OTT
Find Out More