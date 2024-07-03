Top 8 intense Korean dramas dubbed in Hindi on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 03, 2024
Parallel universes merge in a regal tale of duty and fate in The King: Eternal Monarch, an enthralling blend of fantasy and love.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a masterfully written story that combines wacky fairy tales with the moving process of self-acceptance and healing.
Itaewon Class: Set against the lively backdrop of Itaewon's busy streets and rich culture, this is a rebellious story of grit and ambition.
Squid Game: A gripping thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats by fusing a sharp societal commentary with a high-stakes survival story.
A compelling horror series called Sweet Home explores the depths of the human psyche, where monsters can exist both inside and outside of people.
Crash Landing on You is a borderless, heart-pounding romance that combines beautiful scenery with a forbidden love tale between the North and the South.
The Golden Spoon is a fantastical retelling of the traditional story of poverty to riches that explores identity and the true meaning of prosperity.
When the Weather Is Nice: A gentle and comforting love story set in the peaceful surroundings of a tiny town where each season ushers in a new era of recovery and bonding.
