Top 8 intense serial killer films on OTT that will give you chills at night
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
Raman Raghav: A terrifying depiction of the infamous serial killer Raman Raghav.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Duranga: An engrossing web series exploring a criminal's deranged mind.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zodiac: A gripping thriller inspired by the actual case of the Zodiac Killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mardaani 2: A violent movie about a tough police officer tracking down a vicious rapist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Villain: A sinister story of retaliation and retribution.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A lady kills her seven husbands in the bizarre tale of 7 Khoon Maaf.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A psychological horror film, The Silence of the Lambs stars Hannibal Lecter, the famous cannibal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness: A gripping crime drama about a talented but unstable detective.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Atlas to Damsel, Best of Netflix original movies to watch now
Find Out More