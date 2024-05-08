Top 8 intense Turkish crime thrillers on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 08, 2024
Kubra is the story of Gökhan who finds solace in an online friendship with Kübra, whose advice blurs the lines between right and wrong. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ezel revolves around Ömer seeking justice as Ezel after betrayal by friends, returning to Istanbul to plot revenge. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Money Love follows Omer trying to find out the reason behind the death of the fiancee. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kuzgun seeks revenge for his family's tragedy, navigating violence and crime in impoverished Istanbul neighborhoods, in Kuzgun on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
50M2 follows Gölge, a hitman on the run, assumes a new identity in an apartment building, unraveling secrets of his past. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fatma, searching for her missing husband, becomes embroiled in crime and deceit after committing a murder. On Netfilx.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
City of Secrets, Ali Kemal infiltrates a powerful mafia but complicates matters when he falls in love with the boss's daughter. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Who were we running from? is the story of a mother and daughter live as fugitives, mistrustful of others, until their past catches up with them. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 English movies with the most emotional endings on OTT
Find Out More