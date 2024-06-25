Top 8 international crime series to watch before Mirzapur Season 3
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2024
Mirzapur is known for its power struggles and the exploration of the dark underbelly of the Indian society.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With the third season of the show set to be release soon, we take a look at some more similar web series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Narcos Chronicles Pablo Escobar's rise and the Medellín cartel's dominance in the cocaine trade amidst law enforcement pursuits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Peaky Blinders Follows the Shelby family's rise through illegal activities in post-WWI Birmingham, facing threats from rivals and law enforcement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sons of Anarchy Centers on the SAMCRO motorcycle club's internal power struggles and conflicts with rival gangs in California.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Powe follows nightclub owner James St. Patrick's dual life as a drug kingpin in New York, navigating rival gang conflicts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Breaking Bad chronicles Walter White's transformation from a chemistry teacher to a meth manufacturer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Sopranos follows mob boss Tony Soprano managing his criminal empire while dealing with family dynamics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ray Donovan follows Ray, a fixer in Los Angeles, managing personal crises, family issues, and criminal connections for his clients.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best off-beat Bollywood actors we can't get enough of
Find Out More