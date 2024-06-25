Top 8 international crime series to watch before Mirzapur Season 3

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2024

Mirzapur is known for its power struggles and the exploration of the dark underbelly of the Indian society.

With the third season of the show set to be release soon, we take a look at some more similar web series.

Narcos Chronicles Pablo Escobar's rise and the Medellín cartel's dominance in the cocaine trade amidst law enforcement pursuits.

Peaky Blinders Follows the Shelby family's rise through illegal activities in post-WWI Birmingham, facing threats from rivals and law enforcement.

Sons of Anarchy Centers on the SAMCRO motorcycle club's internal power struggles and conflicts with rival gangs in California.

Powe follows nightclub owner James St. Patrick's dual life as a drug kingpin in New York, navigating rival gang conflicts.

Breaking Bad chronicles Walter White's transformation from a chemistry teacher to a meth manufacturer.

The Sopranos follows mob boss Tony Soprano managing his criminal empire while dealing with family dynamics.

Ray Donovan follows Ray, a fixer in Los Angeles, managing personal crises, family issues, and criminal connections for his clients.

