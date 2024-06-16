Top 8 International webseries in Hindi on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2024

Squid Game: Participants exhibit the dark side of human nature while playing lethal games for money.

In the epic fantasy game, Game of Thrones, noble families fight for control of the Iron Throne.

Children in a small town solve paranormal mysteries in Stranger Things.

Money Heist: Thieves carry out a daring theft from Spain's Royal Mint.

In the gripping action series House of Ninjas, a clan of expert ninjas fights formidable foes in ancient Japan.

The Boys: Vigilantes reveal crooked superheroes under corporate control.

A coming-of-age dramedy, Sex Education centers on Otis, a socially awkward teenager whose mother works as a sex therapist.

Fear the Walking Dead: This "The Walking Dead" spin-off series centers on the early stages of the apocalyptic zombie outbreak.

