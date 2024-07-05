Top 8 investigative crime films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Jul 05, 2024
Zodiac (2007) - Immerse yourself in the suspenseful hunt for the enigmatic Zodiac Killer as investigators and reporters fight for time through the dimly lit streets of San Francisco.
In the film Knives Out, follow the eccentric investigator Benoit Blanc as he delves into the secrets of an affluent family to unravel the mystery behind their patriarch's death.
Watch the terrifying story of the Talwar family in Talwar film(2015), as a double murder case transforms into a maze.
In Rahasya (2015), take a gripping journey with a father who is desperate to vindicate his identity in a nationally significant murder case.
Kahaani (2012) - Follow an enthusiastic pregnant woman through the busy streets of Kolkata as she looks for her partner, discovering surprises along the way.
Talaash (2012): Investigate the paranormal undertones of a police inquiry that sends one officer into a maze of disclosures, both personal and paranormal.
Discover the web of lies woven by Stephen Glass, a young journalist whose fabrications almost took down a renowned magazine, in the 2003 film Shattered Glass.
Nightcrawler - Follow Lou Bloom, a tireless cameraman who skims the moral line and records the ugliest aspects of crime to satisfy TV news's ravenous desire.
