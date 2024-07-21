Top 8 investigative films on MX Player for free
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 21, 2024
A woman's search for the truth thrusts her into a maze of murky secrets in the gripping drama Black Rose.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In this compelling drama, A Dark Reflection, investigative journalism reveals startling facts regarding flight safety.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A group of friends discover an ancient evil in a seemingly deserted barn in the terrifying movie The Barn.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Dog Walker: During her daily rounds, a dog walker discovers a sinister plot, which sets in motion a mystery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Popular films named Drishyam is available for viewers to enjoy on a weekend. Enjoy the suspense till the end.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mera Rakshak: A compelling story of fidelity and retaliation in which a bodyguard defends his charge from lethal dangers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
An undercover agent navigates a complex criminal story in Trust No. 1.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kuttrame Thandanai: A blind man discovers social inequities after being engaged in a murder case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli's class 10 marksheet viral, here's what he scored in English, Maths and more
Find Out More