Top 8 investigative films on MX Player for free

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2024

A woman's search for the truth thrusts her into a maze of murky secrets in the gripping drama Black Rose.

In this compelling drama, A Dark Reflection, investigative journalism reveals startling facts regarding flight safety.

A group of friends discover an ancient evil in a seemingly deserted barn in the terrifying movie The Barn.

The Dog Walker: During her daily rounds, a dog walker discovers a sinister plot, which sets in motion a mystery.

Popular films named Drishyam is available for viewers to enjoy on a weekend. Enjoy the suspense till the end.

Mera Rakshak: A compelling story of fidelity and retaliation in which a bodyguard defends his charge from lethal dangers.

An undercover agent navigates a complex criminal story in Trust No. 1.

Kuttrame Thandanai: A blind man discovers social inequities after being engaged in a murder case.

