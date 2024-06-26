Top 8 June-end releases to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2024
A Family Affair on Netflix is a romantic comedy where a young girl's life is upended by her mother's affair with her Hollywood star boss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rautu Ka Raaz on Zee5 is a crime thriller featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an inspector with PTSD solving a mysterious murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sharmajee Ki Beti on Prime Video is a coming-of-age film exploring the lives of three women with the surname Sharma.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Owning Manhattan on Netflix is a reality series following a real estate mogul and his team as they manage high-end Manhattan properties.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Savage Beauty Season 2 on Netflix continues the drama of the Bhengu family's beauty empire as a past ghost threatens to reveal the dark secrets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Mole Season 2 on Netflix is a reality game show where contestants complete tasks while trying to identify the sabotaging mole.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Whirlwind on Netflix is a political K-drama about a power struggle and assassination plot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fancy Dance on Apple TV is a heartfelt story of Jax and her niece Roki's quest to find her missing sister.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Furiosa on OTT, Best of post-apocalyptic thrillers on OTT
Find Out More