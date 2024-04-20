Top 8 K-pop singers who starred in famous Korean dramas
Nishant
| Apr 20, 2024
Many K-pop stars, like Lee Ji-eun, V, and Jisoo, have successfully transitioned into acting roles.
With platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, K-dramas featuring K-pop idols are gaining global popularity.
Kim Tae-hyung or BTS' V made his acting debut in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and contributed to its soundtrack as well.
IU is known for her roles in Dream High, Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, and Hotel Del Luna.
Park Hyung-sik or ZE:A captivated the audience in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon and Suits with his acting skills.
Im Yoon-ah, a member of Girls' Generation member known for her roles in Love Rain, Prime Minister & I, and the Confidential Assignment franchise.
Blackpink's Kim Ji-soo gained recognition for Snowdrop and debuted with a cameo in The Producers.
Seohyun, a former Girls' Generation member with roles in Passionate Love, Jinxed at First, and lead in Love and Leashes on Netflix.
Park Soo-young, a Red Velvet member who debuted in The Liar and His Lover and returned to acting in The One and Only in 2021.
Miss A member, Bae Suzy is known for her role in Start-Up and her debut in Dream High.
