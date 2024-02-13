Top 8 Korean comedy shows on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
Alchemy of Souls: A wealthy guy goes to a strong witch who is posing as a blind woman and asks her to help him change his destiny.
Business Proposal: Ha-ri comes up on a blind date dressed as her buddy in an attempt to scare him away. However, everything goes horribly wrong.
Love to Hate You: For an A-list actor who despises women, love is meaningless.
Hotel Del Luna: When an affluent hotelier accepts an invitation to oversee a hotel for deceased spirits, he discovers more about the establishment's eccentric past owner.
Good Manager: An accountant with a knack for embezzling money unintentionally becomes a peer hero after accepting a new corporate position.
See You in My Nineteenth Life: There is no end to Ban Ji-eum's reincarnations. But once her eighteenth life is cut short, she dedicates the next to discovering her adult childhood love.
Young Lady and Gentleman: A lively young woman with a big heart accepts a live-in tutoring position for a well-to-do family that has just suffered a bereavement.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? Heartbreaking news is delivered to a conceited executive who appears to have it all when his competent personal assistant announces her resignation.
