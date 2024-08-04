Top 8 Korean dramas about friendships to watch today with your friends

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2024

Reply 1988: A charming television series that centers on the friendships and lives of five neighbors in the late 1980s.

Age of Youth (Hello, My Twenties!): chronicles the bonds and struggles that develop between five college housemates.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo: A tale of maturation centered on a group of collegiate athletes and their strong camaraderie and encouragement.

Hospital Playlist: Showcases the close friendship amongst five doctors who have been buddies since medical school by chronicling their lives.

In the show Fight for My Way, four childhood friends encourage one another's goals while navigating the difficulties of adulthood.

Itaewon Class is a narrative about a group of young people who get together to face challenges and realize their aspirations.

School 2013: Showcases the friendships and challenges between students and teachers in high school.

Because This Is My First Life: Three women negotiate relationships and love while living together and pursuing careers.

