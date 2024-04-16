Top 8 Korean dramas based on doctor's lives on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 16, 2024
A contemporary surgeon is sent back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty in the historical fantasy drama The Great Doctor.
Daily Dose of Sunshine: A medical drama that explores the struggles and victories faced by patients and professionals in a hospital.
A South Korean television series called Doctor Slump blends aspects of medical drama and romantic comedy.
Doctor Stranger is a South Korean medical drama about a brilliant surgeon who becomes caught up in personal struggles and political intrigue.
A medical drama, Doctor Cha, depicts the professional and personal struggles a talented physician faces while navigating the intricate workings of the healthcare system.
It's Okay, That's Love is a romance drama that centers on the lives of people navigating mental health concerns and discovering love.
Popular Korean drama Descendants of the Sun revolves around the romance between a doctor and a soldier.
A young autistic genius who faced prejudice and goes on to become a proficient pediatric surgeon is the subject of the drama Good Doctor.
