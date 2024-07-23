Top 8 Korean dramas dubbed in English to watch on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2024

Crash Landing on You on Netflix: You'll fall madly in love with this international love story.

Descendants of the Sun: On Viki, take in a brave love tale set against tragedy and peril.

Relive the romance and turmoil of affluent high school life with The Heirs on Netflix.

Watch My Love from the Star on Viki to read an incredible love story.

Goblin: Explore a timeless and enchanting romance on Viki.

Itaewon Class -: This Netflix original story about an underdog will get you excited.

Kingdom on Netflix: In this historical thriller, you must survive the apocalyptic zombie outbreak.

Vincenzo - Netflix: Check out some mafia drama and dark humor.

