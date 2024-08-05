Top 8 Korean dramas for beginners in English on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2024

Vincenzo (Netflix): A lawyer uses dark humor to combat corruption.

Amazon Prime's My Mister: Unlikely friendships mend deep scars in individuals.

Kingdom (Netflix) is a political thriller set in a historical zombie setting.

Netflix's Start-Up program helps young entrepreneurs get started in the internet industry.

Itaewon Class (Netflix): A young man starts a company from the ground up.

A CEO and his secretary are the subject of the romantic comedy What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (Hulu).

Heiress arrives in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier in the Netflix series Crash Landing on You.

Goblin (Hulu): The eternal goblin is looking for a bride. Its a good watch.

