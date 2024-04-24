Top 8 Korean dramas for teenage romance on Netflix and other OTT
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a moving tale of love that combines acceptance and healing.
Crash Landing on You: In this gripping story, a cross-border romance overcomes all obstacles.
Fairy of Weightlifting Kim Bok Joo - In this endearing series, love grows amid the world of athletics.
The Master's Sun: This romance story gains excitement from a mystical twist.
Business Proposal: In this gripping drama, love and ambition clash in the corporate world.
A sweet tale of love and second chances set in the publishing industry, Romance is a Bonus Book.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: Humor and supernatural power coexist harmoniously with romance.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is a charming blend of humor and office romance.
