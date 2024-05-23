Top 8 Korean dramas in English on YouTube
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 23, 2024
Full House: An ambitious writer who, after a string of unanticipated circumstances, moves in with a well-known actor is the subject of this romantic comedy.
Coffee Prince tells the tale of a young lady who works at a coffee shop by dressing like a man, which leads to a confusing romantic relationship with her boss.
A prosecutor and a police officer's lives become intertwined in the courtroom drama Love in Trouble as a result of both personal and professional difficulties.
A regular girl becomes engaged to the Crown Prince in the alternate reality of Princess Hours, which is set in Korea and features a constitutional monarchy.
A humorous love story about a popular, intellectually bright boy and the relationship that develops between them is told in the drama Playful Kiss.
With a woman who sees ghosts and a man who can make them vanish with a touch, The Master's Sun is a romantic comedy mashup.
The Heirs: Traces the lives of affluent high school kids as they negotiate friendship, love, and familial duties.
The story of Pinocchio explores truth and ethics in the media and centers on a group of ambitious journalists, one of whom has a disease that causes her to hiccup every time she says a lie.
