Top 8 Korean dramas on Amazon Prime Video with good ratings on IMDb
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 01, 2024
Payback is a work-related drama that features corporate intrigue, power battles, and ambition.
Kidnapping Day is a dark comedy thriller in which the victim and the kidnapper form an unlikely alliance.
Marry My Husband: An intricate tale of revenge-driven love.
May I Help You: An endearing tale of a funeral director who accompanies the departed in carrying out their final desires.
A scathing parody of South Korea's educational system with fierce family rivalry is Sky Castle.
The World of the Married is a gripping drama about treachery and retaliation in a turbulent marriage.
Heartbeat: An intensely passionate tale with highs and lows in emotion.
The Penthouse: War in Life is a high-stakes thriller set in an opulent apartment building full of secrets and ambition.
