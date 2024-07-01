Top 8 Korean dramas on Amazon Prime Video with good ratings on IMDb

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

Payback is a work-related drama that features corporate intrigue, power battles, and ambition.

Kidnapping Day is a dark comedy thriller in which the victim and the kidnapper form an unlikely alliance.

Marry My Husband: An intricate tale of revenge-driven love.

May I Help You: An endearing tale of a funeral director who accompanies the departed in carrying out their final desires.

A scathing parody of South Korea's educational system with fierce family rivalry is Sky Castle.

The World of the Married is a gripping drama about treachery and retaliation in a turbulent marriage.

Heartbeat: An intensely passionate tale with highs and lows in emotion.

The Penthouse: War in Life is a high-stakes thriller set in an opulent apartment building full of secrets and ambition.

