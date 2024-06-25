Top 8 Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT filled with action, tension and fights
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2024
The Uncanny Counter: This action-packed supernatural film follows a crew of demon hunters as they battle demonic spirits at night while posing as noodle shop employees during the day.
Taxi Driver (Viki): This action-packed thriller centers on a shadowy taxi service that provides victims who are unable to obtain other assistance with justice.
Healer: A nocturnal courier with extraordinary fighting prowess travels on perilous assignments, unearthing sinister mysteries and fighting exhilarating battles.
An exciting action sequence and military operations create the setting for a love story between a doctor and a soldier in Descendants of the Sun (Amazon Prime).
The K2 (Amazon Prime) features exciting action scenes as a former soldier and bodyguard gets entangled in personal grudges and political issues.
Itaewon Class: Although essentially a drama about ambition and retaliation, it has a lot of action and suspense as the protagonist fights strong opponents to fulfill his dreams.
Kingdom: This historical drama/zombie horror series is set in Joseon-era Korea and features a ton of action as well as political intrigue.
In the Netflix series Vagabond, a stuntman becomes embroiled in the investigation of a deadly aircraft crash and unearths a complex network of danger and corruption.
