Top 8 Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT filled with action, tension and fights

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2024

The Uncanny Counter: This action-packed supernatural film follows a crew of demon hunters as they battle demonic spirits at night while posing as noodle shop employees during the day.

Taxi Driver (Viki): This action-packed thriller centers on a shadowy taxi service that provides victims who are unable to obtain other assistance with justice.

Healer: A nocturnal courier with extraordinary fighting prowess travels on perilous assignments, unearthing sinister mysteries and fighting exhilarating battles.

An exciting action sequence and military operations create the setting for a love story between a doctor and a soldier in Descendants of the Sun (Amazon Prime).

The K2 (Amazon Prime) features exciting action scenes as a former soldier and bodyguard gets entangled in personal grudges and political issues.

Itaewon Class: Although essentially a drama about ambition and retaliation, it has a lot of action and suspense as the protagonist fights strong opponents to fulfill his dreams.

Kingdom: This historical drama/zombie horror series is set in Joseon-era Korea and features a ton of action as well as political intrigue.

In the Netflix series Vagabond, a stuntman becomes embroiled in the investigation of a deadly aircraft crash and unearths a complex network of danger and corruption.

