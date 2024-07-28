Top 8 Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki and other OTT that give adrenaline rush

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2024

Squid Game: Participants compete for a huge monetary reward in harmful games.

Vincenzo (Netflix): An exciting series about a mob lawyer facing out against a corrupt organization.

Time travel and intense action combine in this science fiction thriller, Alice (Viki).

Signal: A strange walkie-talkie is used by detectives to solve cold cases.

Kingdom: Joseon-era Korea is a place where political intrigue and zombies meet.

Stranger: A network of corruption is discovered by a detective and a prosecutor.

Sweet Home: Tenants battle terrifying creatures in their apartment building.

Voice: A detective and voice profiler look for serial murders.

