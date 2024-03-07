Top 8 Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki to motivate you to study
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Reply 1988: A lovely trip through friendship and reminiscence in Korea in the 1980s.
Sky Castle is a compelling depiction of the brutal world of affluent schooling and ambitious parents.
Fight for My Way is a story about defying society norms to pursue friendship, love, and goals.
Dear M: Reading anonymous letters at a university to piece together feelings and mysteries.
Law School: A legal drama that explores the moral and ethical challenges of a prominent law school.
School 2017: Adolescent drama negotiating puberty and high school life's obstacles.
Love Alarm is a future love story that examines how relationships and love are affected by technology.
Sassy Go Go (Cheer Up): An energetic tale about a high school cheer squad that faces obstacles head-on with zeal and resolve.
