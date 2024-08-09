Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT about adventure, zombies and thrills
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aug 09, 2024
In the drama The Cursed, a journalist unearths a sinister plot combining paranormal forces and a formidable company harboring lethal secrets.
The Guest is a compelling story about exorcisms and bad spirits in which a psychic, detective, and priest team up to fight evil.
Zombie Detective: A recently transformed zombie assumes the persona of a detective, investigating crimes and trying to recollect his own lost past.
Happiness: A viral outbreak transforms nearby residents into ruthless monsters, turning a high-rise building into a lethal battlefield.
Sweet Home: Horrible monsters, each motivated by their deepest cravings, confront the residents of an apartment building.
In the drama All of Us Are Dead, a group of high school kids band together to survive when a zombie outbreak breaks out at their school.
Kingdom: When a mystery plague turns the dead into ferocious zombies, a royal struggle for survival breaks out.
Train to Busan: The Series The sole objective in the relentless horror of a zombie apocalypse is to survive, and here is how it plays out aboard a speeding train.
