Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT about loss, death, grief
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 02, 2024
Using the help of a young guy with Asperger's autism who works as a trauma cleaner, Move to Heaven explores the feelings and tales that the deceased have left behind.
Goblin: A fantastical love story with themes of destiny and immortality, about a goblin in search of atonement and the human wife who holds the key to his deliverance.
Just Between Lovers is about two people navigating the aftermath of a devastating building collapse and finding comfort and healing in each other's presence.
Hotel Del Luna: A haunting drama with heartfelt ghost stories, this hotel for ghosts is run by a centuries-old woman doomed to govern the afterlife.
Chicago Typewriter: Uncovers the mysteries of their entwined past lives during the Japanese rule of Korea by fusing the lives of a fan, a ghostwriter, and a best-selling novelist.
The narrative of Hi Bye, Mama centers on a ghost mother who is granted a 49-day reprieve to rejoin her family and take care of unresolved business.
Secret Love is a romantic melodrama made up of several short stories that illustrate the nuances of love, betrayal, and reconciliation in different kinds of relationships.
In the endearing drama If You Wish Upon Me, a girl with the power to grant wishes explores the implications of controlling destiny and the real meaning of happiness.
