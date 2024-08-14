Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT about workplace romances that will make you blush
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 14, 2024
Business Proposal on Netflix is about a company CEO proposing a contractual marriage proposal to his employee.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is on Netflix and Viki. It is about a boss falling in love with his secretary but they are glued by childhood trauma.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jugglers is on Viki. The story is about a secretary with a positive attitude and her boss who is inconsiderate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Protect the Boss is on Viki. It is about love between boss and his secretary at a law firm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Forecasting Love and Weather is a web series on Netflix. It is a drama about love blossoming between two Korea Meteorological Administration staff.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Secret Romance is on Viki. The fun romantic drama is about a woman whose employer turns out to be the man with whom she had a short affair with.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She Would Never Know is also on Netflix. It is about a rookie employee falling in love with a senior.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her Private Life on Viki is a sweet story about an art curator and her museum's new director finding love in each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Touch Your Heart is on Viki and MX Player. It is about a fallen actress working as a secretary in a law firm. And then there's love!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Strong Girl Bong-soon is about Bong-soon, a bodyguard falling in love with her employer. Watch it on Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 blockbuster South Indian films with major maar-dhaad to watch on OTT
Find Out More