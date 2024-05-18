Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT based on K-pop and K-idols
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 18, 2024
Begins ≠ Youth is a Korean drama based on BTS, following seven boys navigating their school years going through various emotions. On Xclusive.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Part-Time Idol is about a famous producer who quits the industry but returns to form a new idol group from a diverse set of trainees. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
So I Married an Anti-Fan is a rom-com where a K-pop star ends up living with his biggest anti-fan due to a reality TV show. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Idol: The Coup follows an unsuccessful girl group that is on the brink of disbandment showing the harsh realities of the K-pop industry. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dream High is a coming-of-age drama about a group of high school students at Kirin Art High School who aspire to become K-pop idols. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Top Management follows an ex-idol trainee who becomes a manager at an entertainment agency and uses her unique ability to foresee the future. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Let Me Be Your Knight focuses on the lives of members of a popular idol band offering insight into the personal lives. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hit the Top is a time-travel drama where a popular idol from the '90s travels to 2017 and encounters his son, who is an aspiring idol. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Imitation delves into the lives of K-pop idols, following Lee Ma Ha, who joins an idol group and faces the challenges and pressures of the industry. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 taboo Bollywood movies that you can watch online
Find Out More