Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT filled with chaos to make you laugh
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 08, 2024
Welcome to Waikiki: hilarious mishaps within a guesthouse.
Funny family jokes and incidents are shown in The Sound of Your Heart.
Shopping King Louie: The humorous rural life of an amnesic chaebol.
She Was Pretty is a romantic comedy with misidentifications.
Earth's hilarious outcast alien is present in, My Love from the Star.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo: A humorous take on sports.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty, which is a hilarious take on university life.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: A comedy with an extremely powerful heroine.
