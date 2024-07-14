Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT for career focused students

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2024

The humorous and inspirational story of a talented accountant who turns informant against his dishonest firm is highlighted in Good Manager.

Because This Is My First Life delves into the life of a driven lady who gets married under contract in order to obtain accommodation.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty: It centers on a college girl who gets plastic surgery to change who she is, addressing themes of self-esteem and peer pressure.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? focuses on the romantic relationships and work lives of a highly skilled secretary and her supervisor.

Doctor Romantic: This drama, set in a small hospital, highlights the commitment and enthusiasm of medical professionals dealing with a range of difficulties.

Class Itaewon: A tale of willpower and aspiration as an ex-convict launches a restaurant and bar to realize his father's dream.

Start-Up: Follows the path of youthful entrepreneurs aiming to establish a profitable start-up in Silicon Valley, Korea.

Misaeng: Incomplete Life chronicles the challenges faced by a young man who, having been denied a professional go playing career, must now navigate the corporate world.

