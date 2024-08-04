Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT for crazy fans

In The Glory, a compelling story of revenge, a lady hatches a plan to take down her childhood attackers.

Big Mouth: A legal professional gets drawn into a homicide investigation, sparking a fight for justice.

Little Women is a contemporary retelling of the beloved tale about three sisters caught up in a plot.

Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy drama in which sorcerers trade souls in an effort to gain power.

Follow a bright lawyer with autism as he navigates both personal and professional obstacles in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Our Blues: A charming web series that delves into the daily lives of people living on Jeju Island.

Twenty-five Twenty-One: A sentimental love tale against a backdrop of financial struggle.

Business Proposal: A romantic comedy in which the CEO of a woman's firm happens to be her blind date.

