Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT for crazy fans
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 04, 2024
In The Glory, a compelling story of revenge, a lady hatches a plan to take down her childhood attackers.
Big Mouth: A legal professional gets drawn into a homicide investigation, sparking a fight for justice.
Little Women is a contemporary retelling of the beloved tale about three sisters caught up in a plot.
Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy drama in which sorcerers trade souls in an effort to gain power.
Follow a bright lawyer with autism as he navigates both personal and professional obstacles in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.
Our Blues: A charming web series that delves into the daily lives of people living on Jeju Island.
Twenty-five Twenty-One: A sentimental love tale against a backdrop of financial struggle.
Business Proposal: A romantic comedy in which the CEO of a woman's firm happens to be her blind date.
