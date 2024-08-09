Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT for those experiencing first love
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 09, 2024
"When My Love Blooms" is a heartwarming drama about two people who fell in love years ago and then reunited, rekindling passions they thought had faded.
"My First First Love" - A touching story about friendship and the awkward, wonderful moments of a college friend's first love.
"Go Back Couple": A couple rediscovers their first love for one another and is given a second opportunity at being young.
"The Liar and His Lover" is a charming tale about a brilliant composer who conceals his identity from a high school student who develops feelings for him due to his lovely voice.
"Because This Is My First Life" portrays relationships realistically, emphasizing a contract marriage that transforms into a true first love.
"Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo" is a delightful tale about a young weightlifter who experiences the joys of her first crush and the accompanying innocent sensations.
"Extraordinary You" is a unique romance in which a high school girl chooses to alter her destiny after realizing she is a character in a comic book, which results in an unexpected first love.
