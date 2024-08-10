Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT if you want to get over a heartbreak

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2024

The story of self-love and recovery is called It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

A surprising love story that inspires warmth and hope is Crash Landing on You.

A lighthearted tale about youthful love and pursuing aspirations is shown in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.

Goblin is a fantastical tale of fate and love.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty :A voyage of inner beauty and self-acceptance.

Start-Up: After heartbreak, concentrate on your goals and work.

Because This Is My First Life is a peculiar love tale that emerges from a convenient union.

A ghostly drama about letting go and moving on is Hotel Del Luna.

