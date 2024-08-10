Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT revolving around survival

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2024

Squid Game: Players take an enormous financial risk to compete in lethal games.

Sweet Home: Apartment building occupants battle monsters to stay alive.

Kingdom: A royal prince in ancient Korea fights off a zombie invasion.

To survive in a parallel universe, 'Alice in Borderland' requires players to win perilous games.

A young guy finds dark secrets in an eerie apartment building in the film Strangers From Hell.

The Guest: In an effort to survive, three people fight against deadly cult members and terrible spirits.

In The Uncanny Counter, a gang of demon hunters fighting demonic spirits in disguise as noodle shop employees save the living.

Vagabond: In an attempt to survive a plane disaster, a stuntman unearths a vast conspiracy.

