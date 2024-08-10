Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT revolving around survival
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 10, 2024
Squid Game: Players take an enormous financial risk to compete in lethal games.
Sweet Home: Apartment building occupants battle monsters to stay alive.
Kingdom: A royal prince in ancient Korea fights off a zombie invasion.
To survive in a parallel universe, 'Alice in Borderland' requires players to win perilous games.
A young guy finds dark secrets in an eerie apartment building in the film Strangers From Hell.
The Guest: In an effort to survive, three people fight against deadly cult members and terrible spirits.
In The Uncanny Counter, a gang of demon hunters fighting demonic spirits in disguise as noodle shop employees save the living.
Vagabond: In an attempt to survive a plane disaster, a stuntman unearths a vast conspiracy.
