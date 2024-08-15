Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT that are all about seeking revenge
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 15, 2024
The Glory on Netflix is about a woman seeking revenge from a man who tormented and bullied her when in school.
My Name is on Netflix. The Korean web series about a girl joining a criminal gang to avenge her father's death.
Red Swan on Disney+Hotstar is a revenge drama that also has a dash of romance.
The Devil Judge is on Viki. The revenge drama is about a judge who takes public votes in the courtroom for punishments.
Taxi Driver has two season on Viki. It is about a taxi driver who seeks revenge on criminals.
Revenge of Others is on Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around a teenager who changes school to seek revenge from those who wronged her brother.
Eve is about a woman who goes against the rich clans to seek revenge after her own family gets destroyed. It is on Viki.
Graceful Family revolves around a rich heir and a good lawyer. The former is investigating the death of her mother. It is on Viki.
Remarriage & Desires is about a divorcee planning revenge on ex-husband's mistress. Watch on Netflix.
Perfect Marriage Revenge is on Viki. It is about a woman who wakes up in the past after an accident and seeks revenge from family.
