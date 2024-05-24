Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT that are popular among fans
Duty After School: Students in high school are enlisted to combat an extraterrestrial invasion. Accessible through Rakuten Viki.
Zombie Detective: In this drama, a detective turns into a zombie and investigates his own homicide. Accessible through Rakuten Viki.
Dark Hole: Humans are transformed into monsters by an enigmatic sinkhole. Accessible with MX Player and Rakuten Viki.
In Unlock My Boss, a young man and a CEO imprisoned in his smartphone work together to investigate his murder. Accessible via Rakuten Viki and Netflix.
Man to Man: A K-pop artist's bodyguard is an undercover agent. Accessible via Rakuten Viki and Netflix.
Eve: A woman seeks retribution from those who brought her family's collapse. Accessible through Rakuten Viki.
Queen of Tears: A married couple navigates a difficult situation. alongside Kim Soo-hyun. Available on Netflix.
Childhood buddies entangled in power battles in Impossible Heir. Included is Lee Jae-wook. Available via Disney+ Hotstar.
