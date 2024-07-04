Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT that are rewatchable anytime anywhere

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2024

The Penthouse: A gripping thriller with an intriguing plot, secrets, and power struggles.

Reply 1988: A heartwarming and heartfelt series that masterfully conveys the spirit of family and friendship.

Sweet Home is a suspenseful survival thriller with a distinctive post-apocalyptic situation and lots of action.

My Mister: A profound and heartbreaking examination of life's challenges that provides an intensely felt encounter.

Hospital Playlist is a poignant Korean series that strikes a mix between the emotional lives of five doctor buddies and medical drama.

Start-Up: An uplifting story of aspiration and creativity set in the fast-paced startup industry.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a masterfully written love story with profound emotional undertones and striking imagery.

Kingdom: An exciting fusion of zombie apocalypse and historical drama that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

