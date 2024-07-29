Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT that show Korean culture at its best

My Demon: Delves into themes of love and paranormal aspects derived from Korean folklore.

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho tells the tale of a legendary nine-tailed fox while incorporating elements of Korean culture.

Move to Heaven: Emphasizes the value of family and Korean traditions surrounding death.

Hotel del Luna combines historical allusions and ghost legends with contemporary living.

Kingdom: Set in a post-apocalyptic zombie world, it features historical locales and Korean royal customs.

Reply 1988: Shows daily life in Korea in the 1980s with an emphasis on family and community values.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Captures the essence of Korean local customs and small-town life.

The Uncanny Counter blends traditional beliefs about spirits and the afterlife with contemporary urban environs.

