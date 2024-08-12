Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT that will add the spark of romance in your love life
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 12, 2024
Destined With You is on Netflix. The web series revolves around two individuals destined together due to an old curse.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is about a company head falling in love with his secretary but there's more to it. Watch it on Viki.
Youth of May is about a medical student marrying a nurse and love blossoming between the two. Watch on Viki and Netflix.
Queen of Tears revolves around a couple facing trouble in their marriage. But love triumphs everything. Watch on Netflix.
One Spring Night is a romantic drama that will make anyone blush. Watch on Netflix.
King the Land is about again all about romance in office. Watch on Netflix.
Welcome to Samdal-ri is on Netflix. The story is all about romance, rekindling and childhood friends.
The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is available on Viki. The web series is about the love between a teacher and a student.
Romance in the House is on Netflix. It is about imperfect love, family and more.
Doctor Slump is on Netflix. Two burnt-out doctors find solace and comfort in each other.
