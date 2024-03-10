Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT to binge watch in a single day
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
A wealthy South Korean heiress who crashes in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army commander is the subject of the South Korean drama Crash Landing on You.
Goblin: A fantasy romance series featuring themes of love, redemption, and the paranormal about a goblin who wants to find his human bride in order to end his immortal life.
Itaewon Class: Set against the backdrop of Seoul's busy Itaewon district, the drama revolves around a determined young man seeking revenge for the death of his father.
A fantasy romance called While You Were Sleeping centers on a young woman who has the ability to predict bad things that will happen in her dreams.
Reply 1988 is a touching drama about growing up set in South Korea in the late 1980s. It centers on the bonds and daily lives of five families that share a neighborhood.
Hospital Playlist is a slice-of-life drama that centers on the personal and professional hardships of five doctors who have been friends since medical school.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is a romantic comedy about a young woman who manages her own love life and professional goals while working as a CEO's bodyguard.
My Mister: A moving drama about an unusual bond between a young woman going through her own troubles and a middle-aged guy going through his own, showing how they support and understand each other.
