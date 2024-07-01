Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT to spice up your love life
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 01, 2024
My Love from the Star: A wonderful, melancholic encounter between an alien and an actress.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: A delightful and singular love tale is told by a super-strong woman and a wacky CEO.
Her Private Life: A lighthearted and beautiful romance unfolds between an art curator and her employer, revealing their own secret lives.
Descendants of the Sun: Amidst intense passion and missions that could endanger their lives, a surgeon and a soldier fall in love.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? A conceited CEO and his productive secretary find amusing chemistry and romance.
A North Korean officer and a South Korean heiress discover forbidden love in the drama called Crash Landing on You.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay: A profound, heartfelt love tale helps a disturbed writer and a caregiver find healing together.
Romance Is a Bonus Book: In a publishing business, a young boss and a single mother discover a wise and endearing love.
