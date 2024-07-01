Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT to spice up your love life

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

My Love from the Star: A wonderful, melancholic encounter between an alien and an actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: A delightful and singular love tale is told by a super-strong woman and a wacky CEO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her Private Life: A lighthearted and beautiful romance unfolds between an art curator and her employer, revealing their own secret lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Descendants of the Sun: Amidst intense passion and missions that could endanger their lives, a surgeon and a soldier fall in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? A conceited CEO and his productive secretary find amusing chemistry and romance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A North Korean officer and a South Korean heiress discover forbidden love in the drama called Crash Landing on You.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's Okay to Not Be Okay: A profound, heartfelt love tale helps a disturbed writer and a caregiver find healing together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romance Is a Bonus Book: In a publishing business, a young boss and a single mother discover a wise and endearing love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kota Factory to Half CA, 8 web series every student should watch

 

 Find Out More