Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT with approval of majority of the viewers

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2024

Start Up: In the tech industry, aspiring entrepreneurs balance love and ambition , see what happens to the ones who fall in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

May I Help You?: In this show a funeral director assists departed souls in carrying out their final desires.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sky Castle: Affluent families go to great lengths to ensure their kids receive a top-notch education. Its a must watch show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Penthouse: Power struggles between wealthy families result in terrible secrets and misfortunes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Married World: When a doctor finds out about her husband's adultery, her world falls apart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goblin: In order to escape his terrible life, an immortal goblin looks for a human spouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Squid Game: Players take on lethal challenges in hopes of winning a huge monetary prize.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marry My Husband: A woman seeks revenge on her best friend and cheating husband through reincarnation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hindi thrillers on OTT for strong headed viewers

 

 Find Out More