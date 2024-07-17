Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT with approval of majority of the viewers
Vridhi Soodhan
Start Up: In the tech industry, aspiring entrepreneurs balance love and ambition , see what happens to the ones who fall in love.
May I Help You?: In this show a funeral director assists departed souls in carrying out their final desires.
Sky Castle: Affluent families go to great lengths to ensure their kids receive a top-notch education. Its a must watch show.
The Penthouse: Power struggles between wealthy families result in terrible secrets and misfortunes.
The Married World: When a doctor finds out about her husband's adultery, her world falls apart.
Goblin: In order to escape his terrible life, an immortal goblin looks for a human spouse.
Squid Game: Players take on lethal challenges in hopes of winning a huge monetary prize.
Marry My Husband: A woman seeks revenge on her best friend and cheating husband through reincarnation.
