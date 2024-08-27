Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT with love triangle as plot that are fun to watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 27, 2024
Record of Youth on Netflix is about two gorgeous male models falling for a make-up artist.
Our Love Triangle is on Viki. The story revolves around Hae Lin who has to chose between her crush and the lost love.
Cinderella and the Four Knights is on Viki. The story revolves around a girl and three wealthy cousins who fight for her attention.
All That We Loved is about two friends turned foes falling for the most popular girl in school. It is on Viki.
Summer Strike is on Viki. The web series is about two individuals who escape to a remote town to find themselves. Love comes calling but there is a triangle.
Start-Up is about relationships between co-workers. CEO and a female employee form a bond but there is a twist. It is on Netflix.
Reply 1988 is about childhood friends who navigate through life together. This brings love triangle and more. Watch on Viki.
Backstreet Rookie is on Viki. It is a sweet romantic drama all about love.
She Was Pretty is a K-drama with a love triangle as the plot. The web series on Viki has comedy, drama, romance and heartbreak.
Nevertheless is an interesting tale around a man who loves to flirt and a girl who does not believe in love. Watch on Netflix.
